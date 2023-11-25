Antoine Griezmann seals Atletico Madrid winning return to La Liga against Mallorca

Atletico Madrid swept to a crucial win on their return to La Liga action with a 1-0 home victory over Mallorca.

Diego Simeone’s side are closing in on securing their place in the Champions League last 16 with their sole December focus set to be league matters.

However, Los Rojiblancos were far from their best in Madrid, with nothing to show for a low key first half performance at the Estadio Metropolitano.

The hosts stepped up a gear after the restart, with Alvaro Morata missing two chances, before their best opening of the night was headed home by thein form Antoine Griezmann on 64 minutes.

He can do it all! 👏 Antoine Griezmann scores an outstanding header and Atleti lead 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/qXx3RnjBMU — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 25, 2023

Hermoso’s assist and Griezmann’s goal. PERFECTION 😍pic.twitter.com/C58VHjuofH — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) November 25, 2023

Another goal for Griezmann brings him up to 13 across all competitions for 2023/24, and 180 for Atletico, as he closes in on Luis Aragones’ all-time record of 173 at the club.

Simeone’s charges head to Dutch side Feyenoord in midweek where a win will confirm their spot in the knockout stages for 2024 with one group game left to play.

