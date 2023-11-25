Agent claims Real Madrid are in talks to sign former Barcelona striker

With Vinicius Junior out with a hamstring injury until January at the very earliest, Real Madrid’s forward options have shrunken even further. With Rodrygo and Joselu Mato, Carlo Ancelotti only had three natural attackers at this disposal, but that number is now just two.

Despite this, there have been reports that Real Madrid do not intend to sign another attacker in January, with club bosses content to continue as things are. However, these appear to be disputed by Elio Letterio Pino, who has claimed (via Diario AS) that he is in talks with Los Blancos over a deal for his client, Mauro Icardi.

“There is no official offer yet. I’m in Madrid. Real Madrid have not made any offer for Icardi. They haven’t made an official offer yet, but we’re talking to those in charge at Real Madrid.”

Icardi is a former La Masia star, having been at the Barcelona academy between 2008 and 2011. He currently plays for Galatasaray, and he has been linked with Real Madrid this week. It now appears that things are moving quite quickly, and a deal could be done for January.