Xabi Alonso hails ‘masterful’ player management of Carlo Ancelotti

The links between Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid are expected to intensify in 2024.

The former Los Blancos star has been tipped as a future manager back at Real Madrid following his impressive start to coaching with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

Alonso is rumoured to be the club’s first choice pick, if Carlo Ancelotti opts to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season, with no update on an extension for the veteran Italian.

Real Madrid are set to wait and see how the season progresses before making a decision on Ancelotti with Brazil still confident they can tempt him to Rio de Janeiro in 2024.

Alonso’s current deal the BayArena runs until 2026 and Leverkusen will battle to retain their head coach in the months ahead.

However, Alonso hinted at his admiration for Ancelotti, with the pair potentially crossing paths in Madrid again next summer.

“In terms of human management, Ancelotti is the master. When you talk about how you want to convince players, or how to get the players to have a good relationship with you, Ancelotti is the master of it all”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

Alonso played a key role in Ancelotti’s midfield in his first stint in charge of Real Madrid, winning the 2013/14 Champions League together, before being reunited to win the 2016/17 Bundesliga at Bayern Munich.