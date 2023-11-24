WATCH: Barcelona star Ilkay Gundogan linked with Saudi Arabia move – Xavi gives priceless response

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has chuckled in the face of reports that star summer signing Ilkay Gundogan is looking for a move to Saudi Arabia this January.

Last week Gundogan was linked to a move to Turkey, a rumour that was swiftly shot down by his agent and brother Ilhan Gundogan. Just ahead of Xavi’s press conference, news began spreading that originally came from Asharq Al-Awsat, as per Sport. After the Director of the Competition Committee in the Saudi Football Federation, Saad Al-Ladhim, revealed that a major star who had rejected an offer in the summer had now contacted them over a potential move, the Saudi outlet claimed that this player was Gundogan.

The German midfielder only arrived in the summer, and Xavi was asked to confirm or deny the rumour.

“But he’s looking for a house here?”

Could you confirm or deny whether Ilkay Gundogan is interested in a move to Saudi Arabia? "But he's looking for a house here?"pic.twitter.com/U4vyq11D2C — Football España (@footballespana_) November 24, 2023

“From a Saudi Arabian paper? Goodness. Shukran [Thank You in Arabic],” he laughed.

Gundogan’s agent was frustrated with the reports surrounding Gundogan last week, and the former Manchester City midfielder has had something of a strange start to life in Barcelona. The veteran midfielder has flattered to deceive on the pitch, while off it he has been nagged by rumours of his discontent almost since arriving, which have been denied by him and his family on multiple occasions.