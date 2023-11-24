Valencia starlet with €100m release clause could be available at bargain price

Valencia have frustrated fans no end with their transfer business in recent seasons, the sales of Goncalo Guedes and Carlos Soler robbing the side of their best players at the time. Should they get a bad deal for the latest star prospect to emerge from their Paterna academy, it would spark outrage.

That starlet is Javi Guerra, and having earned a starting spot in the first team at just 20 through a series of impressive and occasionally decisive performances, a number of Premier League clubs including Manchester United and Newcastle United are supposedly interested.

Guerra does have a €100m release clause, and a contract until 2027, but it was recently revealed that his former club Villarreal have a 30% sell-on clause, meaning any deal could be worth millions to the Yellow Submarine. What is worse for fans of Los Che is that not only do TM report that Juventus are the latest big side to circle Guerra, but that he could be available for €35-40m.

This is not a bad fee for a 20-year-old with little experience, yet as one of the brightest prospects in Spain, many would no doubt have been hoping first to hold onto Guerra, and second of all to fetch a much larger fee for a footballer who could make it to the top.