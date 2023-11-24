Sergio Aguero reveals former Liverpool star as childhood idol

Former Barcelona and Manchester City star Sergio Aguero has opened up on his childhood footballing idol.

Aguero’s time at City saw the Argentinian become one of the most prolific strikers in Premier League history before his exit in 2021.

After scoring 101 goals at Atletico Madrid, Aguero made the move to Manchester in 2011, and went on to score 184 Premier League goals at the Etihad Stadium and 260 overall.

That figure placed him fifth on the all time Premier League goal scoring list, and the highest scoring non-English player, before completing a free transfer move to Barcelona.

His stint in Catalonia ended in frustration for Aguero, as he was forced into early retirement due to a heart condition, after playing just four games.

Aguero’s time in the Premier League saw him face some of the most iconic strikers in world football, but he admitted former Liverpool star Michael Owen was his hero as a youngster.

“I liked Liverpool when I was younger because of Owen, who also started out as a teenager. Even when I played on my Playstation, I tried to play like Owen!”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“I don’t know why there was never a possibility to play at Liverpool. I read they did not make an offer because I was very young, and it seemed like a risky bet, due to the cost of the transfer.”