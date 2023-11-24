Rodrygo Goes’ father takes shot at Lionel Messi following Brazil-Argentina bust up – ‘Is anyone surprised?’

Father of Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes did not appreciate Lionel Messi’s behaviour during Brazil’s defeat to Argentina on Tuesday, with his son getting involved in some verbal sparring with the great number 10. He took to social media to express that.

During the first-half of a spiky game, mired by scenes of Rio state police beating Argentina fans with batons, there was a coming together between Messi and Rodrygo. The Brazilian appears to accuse Argentina of being ‘cowards’, only to be met by a response from Messi – ‘How are we cowards? We’re champions of the world.’

In the aftermath, Marca spotted that Rodrygo’s father, Eric Goes, had posted a picture on his Instagram with the caption ‘The little saint who never causes any trouble with anyone… Is anyone surprised?’.

This was posted rather ironically next to a picture of Messi berating Rodrygo, and grabbing Uruguay defender Mathias Olivera by the neck just days earlier.

The Real Madrid released a statement on social media expressing his frustration at the racial abuse that he has suffered in the aftermath of the incident. All too often it becomes the case that whatever happens, fans of both sides will resort to the lowest forms of abuse following any flashpoint.