Real Madrid hatch 2024 financial plan to sign Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid are reportedly planning a major transfer overhaul in 2024 with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe on their radar.

Los Blancos are set to avoid a dip into the January market to bolster their squad but summer targets will be high on the agenda at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Changes are planned in the Spanish capital, with veteran players expected to move on and new arrivals coming in, as Mbappe remains a key focus in Madrid.

Real Madrid have not changed their plans over the Paris Saint-Germain forward, despite rumours of frustration towards his representatives negotiating a deal, and they are hopeful over a free transfer swoop.

However, a push for Haaland will include Real Madrid activating an incoming €200m release clause on the Norwegian striker, but the budget could allow a deal.

As per reports from Diario AS, Real Madrid currently have €128m available to spend on new players, with an additional €265m of funding for reinforcements set to be released in 2024.

That figure would facilitate a bid for Haaland and cover a percentage of respective contracts for him and Mbappe.

However, the club are also planning major reductions to their salary bill, to remain in line with La Liga and UEFA FFP rules.

Real Madrid are currently just over the 2025 wages threshold of 70% spend, with €519m of their €712m income spent on salaries, but that figure is set to drop to €452m of €843m, which will improve their ability to bring in two huge new players.