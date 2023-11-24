Rayo Vallecano stalwart uninterested in Sevilla and Villarreal links as contract talks loom

Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski has dismissed speculation about his future, despite two clubs in European competition taking an interest in his situation.

Dimitrievski has already shut out Real Madrid this season at the Santiago Bernabeu, and will be looking to do the same to Barcelona this Saturday at Vallecas. He stands a good chance of doing so too, given Rayo have beaten Barcelona in three of their last four attempts.

His opposite number, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, is struggling with a back issue.

“He is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, I like him as a goalkeeper, but obviously, all the absences they have are always welcome in order to get a good result,”

Dimitrievski is out of contract at the end of the season, with both Sevilla and Villarreal said to be interested. The North-Macedonian ‘keeper was not entertaining that idea though.

“Last year there was a lot of talk about these things, but I’m still here at Rayo, I’m here happy and happy,” he told Cadena Cope.

The 29-year-old has been at Rayo for four-and-a-half years now, and is a fixture between the sticks at Vallecas. It is also true that Villarreal and Sevilla are both facing uncertain situations in the goalkeeping department currently though, meaning he could well land a number one spot. Clearly, his happiness is the priority though.