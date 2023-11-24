Raul Gonzalez linked with Bundesliga job at Union Berlin

Raul Gonzalez looks set to end his link with Real Madrid and begin his next coaching chapter away from the Spanish capital.

The former Spanish international has been linked with a host of first team jobs during the last 12 months including a mention of the shortlist to take over at Villarreal earlier this season.

Raul’s impressive performance as Real Madrid Castilla head coach has caught the eye of clubs across Europe and he looks destined to move into senior football in the near future.

Despite being tipped as a possible replacement for Carlo Ancelotti in 2024, the club do not appear convinced, with Xabi Alonso ahead of him in pecking order, if Ancelotti moves on.

However, with 46-year-old eager for a new challenge, he is set to receive a tempting offer from Bundesliga side Union Berlin, following the sacking or Urs Fischer.

Union have made the move to dismiss Fischer, with the team struggling inside the relegation zone so far this season, and German outlet Bild has tipped Raul as a replacement option.

Raul’s lack of experience at the highest level is a concern for Union, with other candidates, including Oliver Glasner and Alfred Schreuder, also being considered for the role.