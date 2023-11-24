Pep Guardiola rejects El Clasico comparison to Manchester City vs Liverpool

Pep Guardiola has claimed El Clasico remains the biggest club match in world football ahead of Manchester City’s Premier League showdown with Liverpool.

Guardiola won six of his eight La Liga El Clasico clashes with Real Madrid during his incredible spell in charge of Barcelona from 2008 to 2012.

El Clasico continues to fascinate and enthral football fans all over the world as the bitter rivalry between the two Spanish superpowers maintains its global growth.

During his time at City, Guardiola’s main rival has consistently been Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, with the pair facing each other more times than any other managers in European club football history.

Ahead of their crucial meeting at the Etihad Stadium this weekend, Guardiola was asked if he thinks the fierce battles between himself and Klopp’s team are comparable to El Clasico.

“It’s different. If you compare it to Barcelona and Real Madrid, Manchester City was never in the past contenders (with them)”, he said as part of his pre-match press conference.

“Liverpool, in the seasons since I’ve been here, they have been our best rivals.

“El Clasico is still the biggest game in world football.”

Klopp has never won a Premier League game away against Guardiola’s City with his only victory against his old foe in Manchester coming in the Champions League.