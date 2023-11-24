Erling Haaland’s agent calls out Real Madrid over transfer links

Real Madrid have been sent a transfer message over their interest in Manchester City star Erling Haaland.

Los Blancos are rumoured to be considering a bold move for sign the Norway international in 2024 when his rumoured £200m release clause is activated.

Links between Haaland and Madrid have continued to grow, despite his importance at City, as they aim for more trophies this season.

If his clause is a viable option, Real Madrid could make contact with City, even if the Premier League champions reject their initial advances.

Previous reports have claimed Los Blancos would need to decide between Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, but fresh updates claim a squad reshuffle could release enough funds to sign both players.

In the latest twist on the story, Haaland’s agent Rafaela Pimenta was asked about a possible switch to the Spanish capital, and she offered a firm response to the speculation.

“Will he will sign for Madrid?” You should ask Madrid that”, she quipped.

City will not enter into any discussions to sell Haaland, unless they are contractually obliged to, with his current deal running until 2027.