Diego Simeone confirms Memphis Depay return against Mallorca

Atletico Madrid have been boosted by some positive injury news ahead of their return to La Liga action at home to Mallorca.

Diego Simeone’s side are back on the domestic trail following the final international break of 2023 ahead of a busy schedule in the weeks to come.

Los Rojiblancos still have work to do to secure their place in the Champions League knockout stages before they can concentrate solely on league matters in December.

With the fixture list beginning to tighten for Simeone, the Argentinian coach has updated fans a crucial return, with Memphis Depay set to feature against Mallorca this weekend.

The Dutch international has been sidelined since the end of September due to a muscle injury with a total of ten games missed in all competitions as a result.

Simeone indicated he is unlikely to make too many changes to his starting team, based on their strong recent form, but Depay will get minutes off the bench at the Estadio Metropolitano.

“I’m happy, as tomorrow he’ll be with us, I hope he can feature in the game. He’s very important for the team”, as per reports from Marca.

“I hope he can get the regularity he needs, he made a great effort during the summer, he didn’t have a vacation, but stayed behind to work hard.”