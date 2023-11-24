Controversial referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz reveals ‘truth’ about retirement – ‘I dream of refereeing again’

Antonio Mateu Lahoz gives meaning to the phrase ‘Marmite character’. Although perhaps more often than not those around him are not huge fans of his work, the former referee divides opinion wherever he goes.

An icon of the 21st century Spanish Primera Division, last season Mateu Lahoz was given a guard of honour in his final game as he walked off the pitch in tears. Recently he has appeared sporadically in the media, but was asked if he ever thought about getting his boots back on.

“Well… To dream? It’s always free. It’s true that I hadn’t even thought about it. Being surrounded by referees at the Marca Awards has awakened that excitement in me.”

“I still wake up with that excitement of refereeing. I know it’s practically impossible.”

“I have spent 32 years refereeing and today I would like to continue doing so, but in Spain. This country has given me absolutely everything and I don’t think I should go into exile.”

However he was also honest about the fact that his ‘decision’ to retire was given some impetus by a push from the Technical Committee for Referees (CTA).

“There has been a bit of controversy, but people have to understand that I was demoted. They demoted me, that is the truth.”

“I would have continued on the pitch. But for the CTA I was one of the worst referees last season and that is why I am not on the green,” he admitted to Marca.

As the CTA tried to navigate a controversial time for Spanish referees, who have been weighed down by the Negreira scandal with Barcelona, and are also dealing with vociferous complaints about their decisions and VAR, it seems highly unlikely they would welcome back Mateu Lahoz. He is, as far as referees go, box office though – a change of leadership at the CTA might give him a chance to fulfil his dreams again.