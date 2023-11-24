Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola – ‘It’s no big deal if I don’t coach Athletic Club’

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has finally got something going on the South Coast, with two wins in their last three Premier League games. It has lifted the Cherries out of the relegation zone, but also given him some breathing rooom after a rough start.

In spite of the results and the pressure, Iraola seemed to be enjoying his time in the Premier League. He was quizzed on what had stood out to him most about the experience.

“Well, many things, but if I had to highlight something it is the atmosphere. The fact that the stadiums are always full, that there is also an important part of the ground dedicted to the opposition fans and even when you play away you feel, ‘that’s my guys over there’. I think that the atmosphere that is created around the games is very nice.”

Nevertheless, the sense in Spain is that he has unfinished business back in La Liga. Iraola was questioned on the never-ending links to the Athletic Club job, the place where he came through the system and spent a decade and a half as a player. He told EFE, via Cadena SER, that it was not predetermined that he must coach Los Leones.

“They always ask me this question and, damn, in the end everyone goes their own way, right? Right now in Athletic there is Ernesto (Valverde), who is doing great and for me as a fan, I hope he stays for a lot of years because for me it is a guarantee of results. And well, well, listen, if tomorrow happens in the future, then it will happen, but it doesn’t have to. In the end we are always related to the team that you have played and it has its logic, but hey, they can have super successful years. I could do great in my career as a coach and the timing doesn’t coincide and it’s not a big deal, right?”

Iraola was heavily linked with Villarreal and Sevilla last season, as well as Leeds United before he left Rayo Vallecano in the summer. One of the managers that has made the most impact on La Liga in recent years. Whenever Valverde does move on, it’s likely that Iraola is one of the first names that at least the fanbase hanker for, even if Iraola isn’t so sure.