Atletico Madrid tracking Bundesliga goal scoring sensation

Atletico Madrid are looking to bring in a new striker in the January transfer market with VfB Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy a target.

Diego Simeone is preparing for a busy second half of the season with Atletico expected to be fighting across three fronts from the end of January and he needs a deeper squad.

Simeone has stuck with a 3-5-2 system so far this season with his first choice duo of Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann impressing as a pair.

Morata has scored 12 goals overall, including seven in La Liga, with Griezmann also netting 12, with eight in league action.

However, Simeone wants to ensure his attacking options are covered in the months ahead, and Guirassy is an option, on the back of superb 12 months in Germany.

The Guinean international netted 11 goals on loan at Stuttgart last season, and has 15 already in 2023/24, after completing a permanent move in June.

As per reports from German outlet BILD, Atletico have registered an interest in Guirassy, alongside teams from Italy and England, with the 27-year-old available if his €17.5m release clause is activated.

