Antoine Griezmann wants legend status at Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann wants to leave Atletico Madrid as a club legend in the coming years.

Griezmann has been a crucial player for Diego Simeone’s side since the start of the 2023/24 season with 12 goals scored in La Liga and Champions League action.

The France international has previously admitted to his battle to regain the love and trust of the Atletico fan base following his controversial return from Barcelona.

However, the 32-year-old is using his experience and quality to lead Atletico this season, with club goal total now set at 169, with Luis Aragones holding the record at 173.

Griezmann told an exclusive interview with Marca that he wants to win a title this season and ensure he remains in affections of the Los Rojiblancos supporters in the long term.

“I’m motivated to be someone important at Atletico, to be a legend at this club. I know I have to earn it”, he said.

“I feel that I have recovered the connection with the fans

“I have many goals for this year, but I want to win La Liga, I need it. I’ve never done it and it would be nice.

“But it’s a very long season, and you have to work, and see if you are lucky enough to win it.”

Atletico’s two league titles under Simeone came either side of Griezmann’s two stints in Madrid, with their successes coming with him playing at Real Sociedad and Barcelona.