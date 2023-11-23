Villarreal have sell-on clause for highly coveted Valencia starlet with €100m release clause

Villarreal brought in over €100m in sales from the last transfer window, selling some of their most promising young players in Pau Torres, Nico Jackson and Samu Chukwueze. They could be set for a further influx of revenue from a former starlet of theirs too.

Javi Guerra is the latest talent to graduate from Paterna, and has become a regular at Mestalla less than a year after making his first steps in the senior side. The 19-year-old has three goals and an assist in 13 appearances this season, and such have been his performances that a number of major Premier League sides are tracking Guerra.

With a €100m release clause, Los Che can feel secure about his future, but Valencia have become a selling club in recent years as they try to balance their finances. Often one or two of their best talents have been sold during the summer, and Guerra certainly stands out as their most valuable asset currently. If they do decide to sell, then Villarreal will get 30% of the money.

Guerra moved to Valencia in 2019, but Valencia did not pay anything for him, instead agreeing to a hefty sell-on clause, as per SD. This now looks as if it could be worth seven figures not too far down the line.

Mestalla will be hoping that they decide to hang onto Guerra for some time yet, as his partnership with Pepelu and Andre Almeida in midfield is one of the most exciting in the division.