Serie A giant tried to sign Lionel Messi last summer before Inter Miami move

Last Lionel Messi was heavily linked with a move back to Barcelona, but it ended in tears for Culers, who saw Jorge Messi, his father and agent, declare that it was impossible to do a deal.

After it became clear that he would not continue at Paris Saint-Germain, it seemed the Argentine genius was deciding between a trio of options, one of which being Barcelona, but the Blaugrana could not show that they had the resources to do the deal. Meanwhile Saudi Arabia were pushing hartd for his signature, but Inter Miami’s promise of a more relaxed environment won over the Messi family.

Meanwhile Milan also took their shot at Messi. Former Rossoneri legend and Sporting Director Paolo Maldini attempted to take Messi to Serie A, as he declared on Poretcast (via Sport).

“When I read that he could go to Inter Miami I was sad, because a player like him is a spectacle for everyone, even at his age.”

“I wanted him and I tried to bring him to Milan, but after ten days we understood that it was impossible.”

Messi appears to be quite content at Inter Miami, and even if his impact demonstrates that perhaps he is not being tested as much as he could be, his new life and ability to enjoy his football more could also extend his career. Messi looks as if he will play the 2024 Copa America next summer, and beyond that, his future revolves around how long he wants to continue.