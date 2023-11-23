Real Madrid will have to pay €15-20m to sign Brazilian starlet in January

Real Madrid have often looked to the Brazilian market over the last few years to sign promising young talent. Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo arrived in 2018 and 2019 respectively, and have since gone on to become key first team players. The same is expected of Endrick Felipe, who will join the club from Palmeiras next summer.

Los Blancos’ next venture could be sooner rather than later. They have been linked with Santos’ Marcos Leonardo in recent weeks, and the 20-year-old is expected to leave during the winter transfer window. Goal Brasil say that he will be available for €15-20m, and that Real Madrid have already been notified of this by the player’s agent.

Roma and Newcastle United are also in the race to sign Leonardo, with the Italian giants currently being favourites. However, if Real Madrid do make their move in January, the expectation is that they would have a significant advantage, given their stature.

Leonardo is a forward, and Real Madrid are short in the department this season, especially so at the moment with Vinicius out until 2024 with a hamstring injury. It could well be that they look to sign the young Brazilian during the winter.