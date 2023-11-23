Real Madrid star reveals he has suffered racist abuse – “My social networks were invaded with insults”

Depressing, there seems to be a growing number of racist abuse being aimed at footballers, especially on social media. Vinicius Junior has been subjected to it within stadiums while playing for Real Madrid, but unfortunately, he isn’t the only Los Blancos star that has been subjected to racism.

In a post to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Rodrygo has revealed that he has been receiving racist insults in recent days.

“Racists are always active. My social networks have been invaded with insults and all kinds of nonsense

“If we don’t do what they want, if we don’t behave as they think we should, if we wear something that bothers them, if we don’t lower our heads when we are attacked, if we occupy spaces that they think is theirs, racists take action with all this criminal behaviour.

“But it’s their bad luck, we will not stop!”

Os racistas estão sempre de plantão. Minhas redes sociais foram invadidas com ofensas e todo tipo de absurdo. Está aí pra todo mundo ver! Se não fazemos o que eles querem, se não nos comportamos como eles acham que devemos, se vestimos algo que os incomoda, se não baixamos a… pic.twitter.com/JtsPYrQPDT — Rodrygo Goes (@RodrygoGoes) November 23, 2023

Rodrygo’s message is a very important one, and one can only hope that the growing number of racism cases begins to be rectified. The 22-year-old will have an strong core around him to deal with these incidents, and Real Madrid will also be fully supportive, but it is so depressing that he, and many other black footballers, have to deal with this.