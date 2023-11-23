Real Madrid outcast could work his way into first team contention after impressing on loan

It’s safe to say that the almost-four years since Reinier Jesus joined Real Madrid have been very challenging for the 21-year-old. He failed to impress at loan spells with Borussia Dortmund and Girona, which has led to him being exiled from the first team, who he has yet to feature for since arriving in the Spanish capital.

Despite this, things are looking up for Reinier. He is currently out on loan at Serie A new boys Frosinone, where he has been impressing in recent weeks. In five appearances, he has amassed one goal and two assists, with his overall play having also been very good.

Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Reinier’s progress at Frosinone, and if he continues to get better and better, Diario AS say that he could work his way into first team contention. This could also be possible because Los Blancos now play with an attacking midfielder, which is Reinier’s preferred position.

It remains to be seen how Reinier progresses over the remainder of the season. Real Madrid are expected to sell him if the opportunity presents itself, although it does appear that there is a slim chance that he is retained.