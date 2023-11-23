Real Madrid linked with former La Masia forward to ease number frontline problems

Real Madrid brought in Joselu Mato this summer as the back-up forward that Carlo Ancelotti had been requesting, but after Karim Benzema surprised all by leaving for Saudi Arabia, they did not bring in an alternative to the Frenchman. Reports in Italy say that Ancelotti is keen on Los Blancos rectifying that this January.

With Vinicius Junior out until February, huge demands have been placed on Jude Bellingham to make up the goals. He will likely start behind Joselu Mato and Rodrygo Goes for the coming months, while Brahim Diaz is the only real alternative to Bellingham.

As per TM, via MD, Ancelotti has requested Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi as an emergency signing up front. The Argentine has 15 goals and 3 assists in 20 appearances this season, and is available for €15m.

It would be something of a surprise if Los Blancos did move into the market to cover their injuries, something they have in recent years backed off from doing. Around a decade ago, the likes of Emmanuel Adebayor and Javier Hernandez did arrive to back up their forwards at the time, but both of those were short-term deals. Equally, Icardi is a penalty box striker at his best in the area, which is relatively similar to Joselu.