Real Madrid icon backs Zinedine Zidane to replace Carlo Ancelotti as manager next summer

The Real Madrid managerial situation has been the subject of intense speculation over the last few months, with Carlo Ancelotti currently set to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

With this in mind, several candidates have been linked with succeeding the Italian coach if he does walk away. Xabi Alonso is the leading candidate at this stage, although Zinedine Zidane has also been touted to take charge at Real Madrid for a third spell.

Los Blancos icon Guti, who played alongside Zidane at the club during their respective playing careers, believes that the Frenchman is the best bet to replace Ancelotti, as he told El Chiringuito.

“I’d like to see Zidane at Madrid, why not? I think there are coaches who can stay for a long time and can spend many stages at Real Madrid because they are ideal for that team. Not for a long time, as is the case with Ancelotti.”

😳 "MOURINHO es entrenador para un EQUIPO GRANDE, pero me gustaría que VOLVIERA ZIDANE". 😪 "Hubo etapas con MOU que me ABURRÍA".#Guti, sobre los candidatos a suplir a Ancelotti #ChiringuitoMourinho. pic.twitter.com/JBBkDUtCQC — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) November 23, 2023

Zidane could certainly be a shock pick for the Real Madrid bench. He has been out of work since leaving the club back in 2021, and many did not appreciate his second spell in charge, and would prefer a new face take on the job.

