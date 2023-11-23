Real Madrid fitness update: positive Jude Bellingham news, goalkeeper situation becoming clearer

Real Madrid are short of resources for their trip to Cadiz, which is not something that is often said about Los Blancos.

With injuries sustained by Vinicius Junior and Eduardo Camavinga during the international break ruling both out until next year, it took the total up to nine injuries for Carlo Ancelotti to deal with.

However as per La Ser, Ancelotti should get Jude Bellingham and Dani Ceballos back. The latter has been ruled out with a muscle problem for the last month, while Bellingham has missed the last two Real Madrid matches after dislocating his shoulder against Rayo Vallecano nearly three weeks ago. Both trained with the group on Thursday, and are expected to be back for Sunday’s trip.

🏋️‍♂️⚪️ Entrenamiento del @realmadrid | Informa @javiherraez 🆗 Bellingham completó el entrenamiento y jugará en @Cadiz_CF

✅ Ceballos también se entrenó con normalidad

👌 Kepa ya saltó al césped en solitario

✈️ Fede Valverde llega mañana a Madrid

Kepa Arrizabalaga trained alone, and is still a doubt after his muscle problem that caused him to drop out of their Champions League clash with Braga. Marca say that he is more likely to sit out the Cadiz game, with Andriy Lunin getting the chance to continue his impressive form. Yet once Kepa is fit again, he is expected to resume starting duties regardless.

For their part, Cadiz are hoping that Bryan Ocampo will again be fit but is unlikely to start on his return from nine months out, while Rominigue Kouame and Luis Hernandez are both out. Darwin Machis is yet to return from international duty with Venezuela after the Vintotinto were held up by Peruvian authorities, which could influence Sergio Gonzalez’s decision to start him or not.