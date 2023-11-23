Real Betis to shell out €8m on USMNT international

Real Betis are keen to keep Argentine World Cup-winner Guido Rodriguez, but Los Verdiblancos have already agreed to invest in his long-term replacement.

Rodriguez is out of contract next summer, and is attracting interest from a number of giants, in spite of Betis’ desire to keep him. However they have already agreed a deal for another ball-winning midfielder to come in next summer.

It had already been reported that Internacional midfielder Johnny Cardoso would be arriving, but now Diario AS have given more details on the deal. Betis will pay between €7m and €8m for 80% of Cardoso’s rights, meaning the Brazilian side will retain some of any future sale.

Cardoso reportedly attraced the interest of Brighton and Hove Albion, but Betis have moved swiftly to secure their third signing from Brazilian football in as many years after Luiz Henrique and Abner Vinicius. If Betis do lose Rodriguez, and for free, it will be a source of frustration for Beticos, but at the very least Sporting Director Ramon Planes has moved to cover them ahead of time.