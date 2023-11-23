Real Betis star agrees terms with AC Milan, Barcelona in line to earn much-needed funds from sell-on clause

Real Betis have long expected this season to be Juan Miranda’s last at the club. Having signed from Barcelona in the summer of 2021, the 23-year-old has developed into a very solid left-back, although it looks to be that he will continue his career elsewhere from 2024 onwards.

Miranda has been linked with a return to Barcelona, but the leading candidates for the signature over the last few weeks have been AC Milan. The Rossoneri are keen to sign the one-time Spanish international as a backup option for Theo Hernandez, and it appears that they will soon get their man.

According to Tuttomercatoweb (via Sport), Miranda has agreed personal terms with Milan, opening the door for a move either in January or next summer. At this stage, the expectation is that a deal will be done during the winter, which would see Betis receive a transfer fee.

If this proves to be the case, Barcelona will be delighted. They have a 40% sell-on clause from the deal which saw Miranda join Real Betis in 2021, so they would receive a significant portion of the money paid by Milan. Given that they are in the market for a new midfielder, these funds could go towards that operation.