Problems pile up for Diego Alonso and Sevilla following two fresh injury concerns

Diego Alonso has had a very tough start to life as Sevilla manager. Since taking over from Jose Luis Mendilibar in October, he has failed to win any of his six matches in La Liga and the Champions League, with Los Nervionenses’ only victory during that time coming in the Copa del Rey.

It doesn’t get easier for Sevilla and Alonso, as they make the trip to Donostia-San Sebastian this weekend to take on Real Sociedad. To make matters worse, they will be without Erik Lamela and Suso, with both players having picked up injuries during the international break.

Marca say that Lamela has suffered a calf injury, where Suso is struggling with an adductor problem. Both won’t face La Real, although it has yet to be determined how long they will be out of action for.

Some good news for Sevilla is that Orjan Nyland and Lucas Ocampos have returned from injury issues, and both are expected to play against La Real. The latter’s return is especially important, given that Lamela and Suso’s absences had left Alonso with limited options on the wing.