On-loan Leeds United star confirms talks are ongoing with Real Betis over his future

Since arriving from Leeds United on a season-long loan, Marc Roca has impressed at Real Betis. His performances have been very good, even when he has been forced into playing at centre-back due to Manuel Pellegrini’s lack of options in the position.

Understandably, Betis want to retain Roca’s services on a permanent basis. However, there is no buy option in the loan deal with Leeds, so a new agreement will have to be reached. At this stage, both clubs are said to be in negotiations to reach exactly this.

In an interview with PTV Sevilla (via Marc Roca’s continuity at Betis “is not as easy as it seems” – Estadio Deportivo), Roca admitted that he is very happy at Betis.

“I’m very comfortable here. I’ve fit in very well with the group and in the dressing room, and I’m enjoying myself on the pitch. I’m happy in my day-to-day life.

“We’ll see (about my future). It’s true that we’re in contact with the club. We’ll see how everything evolves. It’s up to my agent to reach an agreement, and then Betis will have to talk to Leeds. We’ll see how the negotiations progress, but I’m very comfortable and very happy.”

However, Roca has explained that negotiations are not expected to be straightforward.

“It’s not as easy as it seems. It’s not like ‘sign here’ and that’s it. There are contracts, many interests from one club and another, and everyone tries to make the most of the situation. I’m waiting, looking at everything from the outside. My job is to keep training hard, and that’s what I will do. I live in the present.”

There’s no doubt that Real Betis want to keep Roca, and now it remains to be seen whether they will be able to do so by coming to an agreement with Leeds before the end of the season.