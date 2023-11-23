Manchester City interest means Barcelona can all but forget about signing Brazilian talent

Barcelona are keen on bringing in an option to reinforce their forward line next summer, but they will not get their hands on one of the breakout stars in La Liga this season.

Girona winger Savio Moreira has been a revelation on the left side for the league leaders, and at just 19, has already become one of the biggest threats in La Liga. Four goals and four assists in his 13 appearances speak to that threat, and already he is being linked with bigger things.

Sporting Director Deco is reportedly keen on bringing in a left-winger that can unbalance defences next summer, as per Sport, and the Brazilian teenager has been mentioned as one of the names that they are keen on.

🚨 Girona star Savinho is very controlled by Manchester City. The Brazilian is very popular within Barça, but his incorporation seems unlikely because he is owned by the City Group. @joaquimpiera 🇧🇷 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 23, 2023

However Savio belongs to Troyes, who are also part of the City Group, a fact that makes any move for him tricky. City are keeping a close eye on Savio, and regard him as a potential prospect for their first-team down the line, thus they are reluctant to lose control of his future. For the time being, it appears he will remain property of the City Group (he could sign for Girona) unless Manchester City consider him surplus to requirements.

The Blaugrana do not have the financial pull to twist City’s arm in the matter, and Savio has already stated that he would be keen on playing for City down the line. In contrast to the likes of Bernardo Silva or Ilkay Gundogan, Savio is not at a stage of his career where he can select between top teams.