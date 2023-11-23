Mallorca manager Javier Aguirre hails Diego Simeone ahead of Atletico Madrid match-up – “He’s a genius”

Atletico Madrid and Mallorca will face off at the Civitas Metropolitano on Saturday evening, in what should be a keenly contested match-up. The hosts are understandably huge favourites to continue their astounding home form, but with rotations expected, it could be more difficult than expected.

The match sees Mallorca manager Javier Aguirre face off against the club he coached between 2006 and 2009, and his opposition number Diego Simeone on Sunday is someone he has the upmost respect and admiration for, as he told El Larguero.

“The current Atletico Madrid side are different from a year ago. I love Cholo, and how he has turned the team around. Cholo defensive? Defensive my a**.

“None of us would put (Samuel) Lino or (Roro) Riquelme as full-backs, or even (Axel) Witsel as a centre-back, yet Cholo has them defending. He is a genius.”

Simeone has proven himself to be one of the best managers in world football on numerous occasions, and Aguirre knows that. He is also acutely aware that his Mallorca side will find it very difficult to take any points away from Atletico Madrid on Saturday evening.