Isco had to hire private security after his family received “very serious threats” upon Sevilla departure

Isco joined Sevilla from Real Madrid during the summer of 2022, but lasted just a few months at the club before a mutual contract termination was agreed between both parties. The final straw was an altercation with then-Sporting Director Monchi, whom Isco alleges assaulted him during this incident.

Sevilla fans were furious with Isco following his departure, and that increased ten-fold when he signed for arch rivals Real Betis earlier this year. However, things were at their worst immediately after he left Los Nervionenses, as his fiancee Sara Salamo told El Mundo (via Estadio Deportivo).

“He made the decision not to speak out (on the incident with Monchi), because he didn’t feel prepared at the time and he didn’t want to hurt the team. He didn’t do it until the person he had a conflict with left Sevilla. As in this society, the focus is always on the victim (for not talking) instead of on the aggressor (for assaulting). We were singled out, and the consequence was very serious threats against my children and me, to the point of having to hire private security.”

It is extremely disappointing that Isco and his family were subjected to such abuse following his Sevilla departure. The fortunate thing is that things look to be better now at Real Betis, where he is adored.