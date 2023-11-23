Guido Rodriguez will determine when USMNT international joins Real Betis in €8m deal

Real Betis have become the latest Spanish club to explore the Brazilian market in search of exciting players. Having already signed Luiz Henrique and Abner Vinicius in recent years, they are set to sign their third Brazil-based player in 2024.

Johnny Cardoso, who is a USMNT international, will join Betis at some point next year after a deal worth between €7-8m was agreed with Internacional. He could arrive during the winter transfer window, although it will depend on the future of current Betis star Guido Rodriguez.

Rodriguez has been heavily linked with leaving Betis. His contract expires at the end of the season, and the expectation is that he will depart, but it’s unknown whether it will be in January or next summer. Whenever he does go, Cardoso will be immediately brought in as his replacement, so say Diario AS.

Real Betis have been busy on the transfer front in recent months. They are looking into the possibility of signing a new left-back due to Juan Miranda’s impending departure to AC Milan. Sporting Director Ramon Planes is expected to be equally busy over the coming weeks, in the build-up to the winter transfer window.