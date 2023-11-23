Granada planning to increase €14m release clause of star winger attracting interest from RB Leipzig and Brentford

One of the breakthrough stars in La Liga this season has been Bryan Zaragoza. The 22-year-old has been in excellent form for Granada, amassing five goals and two assists in 13 appearances (10 starts). His form also earned him a call-up to the Spain squad, and he became the first player from Los Nazaries to play for La Roja in almost 50 years.

Understandably, Zaragoza’s performances have attracted interest, with RB Leipzig and Brentford among the clubs reportedly keen on signing him. With his release clause being just €14m, Granada would be powerless to stop him leaving.

However, Granada are hoping to generate a little bit more money for when the day comes that Zaragoza does leave. Estadio Deportivo say that they hope to convince him to sign a new deal, which would see his release clause increase to €20m.

There is no doubt that Granada will find it very difficult to keep hold of Zaragoza over the next 12-18 months. They can only hope that they are able to generate a sizable income when his departure does come around.