Former Sevilla midfielder escapes jail time after sexually assaulting six-year-old daughter

Former Ajax and Sevilla midfielder Tarik Oulida will not serve jail time after reaching a plea bargain with the prosecution, despite his admission of guilt over the sexual assault of a six-year-old girl.

The incident is believed to have ocurred in 2011 on the Costa del Sol, after Oulida went into the room of the girl while she was asleep, touching her without consent and penetrating her with his hands. The 49-year-old was on the verge of trial in Malaga, where he faced a two-and-a-half year prison sentence, but has reached an agreement that will keep him out of jail.

In exchange, Oulida has paid the victim €10k, has been expelled from Spain for 10 years, and given a restraining order placed at 500 metres, as per Superdeporte. He is also prohibited from visiting her home or places that she frequents, and is on probation for four years and two months.

Oulida came through the academy at Ajax, and spent time at CS Sedan in France, but played for Sevilla for three seasons between 1996 and 1998, making a total of 25 appearances.