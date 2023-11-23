Celta Vigo defender attracting interest from Premier League and Serie A – Barcelona paying close attention

Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza has been one of the few bright spots in a rather gloomy season on the Atlantic Coast, and despite his declarations of commitment, rumours regarding his future continue to persist.

Sport say that not only are West Ham interested in a €20m move for the 24-year-old, who can play both in central defence and at right-back, but multiple Serie A sides are also looking at Mingueza as a potential option. Meanwhile Barcelona are keeping tabs on the situation, not as a player they might want back, but as someone they can make some money on. Mingueza left Barcelona for Celta on a free, but the Blaugrana did retain a 50% sell-on clause, meaning they would stand to do well out of a big-money move.

Mingueza however has quitened these links this week, declaring that he is only focused on Celta Vigo, as they try to battle their way out of the relegation zone. Celta have just 7 points from 13 games, and are in desperate need of points.

No doubt Mingueza is focused on Celta, but Celta might not be so focused on him. Given Rafael Benitez may well ask for reinforcements in the winter transfer window, and Mingueza was not previously seen as a key piece for Os Celeste, they may be tempted to take the money and free up some space in their salary limit, against which they are tight up. That said, the clause which has Barcelona interested in the situation would make it much less tempting for Celta to accept a deal.