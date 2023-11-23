Brazilian Football Federation still expect Carlo Ancelotti to leave Real Madrid next summer

Carlo Ancelotti’s future has been the subject of much speculation over the course of 2023. The Italian is out of contract at Real Madrid at the end of the season, and at this stage, a renewal will not be offered until next summer, if at all.

Ancelotti has been heavily linked with taking over as the next permanent manager of Brazil. Following Tite’s resignation post-2022 World Cup, he has been the leading candidate of the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF), and at times, they have taken his arrival for granted.

This remains the case. According to Goal Brasil, the CBF still expect Ancelotti to leave Real Madrid next summer to take over as Brazil head coach. The Federation’s President, Ednaldo Rodrigues, is unconcerned by reports that Ancelotti could extend his Los Blancos stay, and continues to count on his arrival.

At this stage, it’s hard to call Ancelotti’s future. It will be up to him whether he remains at Real Madrid, with club bosses reportedly keen for him to sign a renewal.