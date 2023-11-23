Benfica and Real Sociedad both fined by UEFA for fans’ behaviour during Champions League clash

UEFA’s Discplinary Committee have fined both Real Sociedad and Benfica for the behaviour of their fans during their recent Champions League clash which the Txuri-Urdin won 3-1.

Benfica fans were involved in multiple incidents before and during the match, including vandalism and fighting in Donostia-San Sebastian, after which four arrests were made at the stadium.

As per Cadena Cope, UEFA have taken the decision to fine Benfica €25k for bringing flares into the ground, lighting them, and throwing them into crowd below at the Reale Arena. Real Sociedad have also picked up a €3k fine for their own fans lighting flares.

This is not the first time Benfica have fallen foul of UEFA on an away trip to Spain. At the Vicente Calderon, the same incident occurred in 1-1 draw in 2015. Real Sociedad have already qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League with two games to spare, and will welcome RB Salzburg to the Reale Arena next.