Barcelona veteran struggling for games has Saudi Arabia exit route

While there has been a general sense of disappointment that Alejandro Balde has not yet hit the heights of last season, there is little sense in Barcelona that Xavi Hernandez might turn away from the 20-year-old. Veteran Marcos Alonso has seen little game time this season, and with his contract up at the end of the season, his future is in doubt.

Recently it was reported by MD that Alonso believes that he will end up being useful to Barcelona this season, and Xavi Hernandez is relying on him as Balde’s back-up, but three sides in Saudi Arabia, Al Ittihad, Al Ettifaq and Al Hilal, have all expressed an interest in him. Atletico Madrid have been previously mentioned, but Los Colchoneros are unlikely to pay a fee for him in January, and also have Samuel Lino, Rodrigo Riquelme and Javi Galan for their left wingback spot currently.

Alonso has only played 299 minutes this season, but with injuries at the forefront of Xavi and Barcelona’s mind, it would be no surprise to see Balde given rest as soon as Barcelona get some let up in their schedule. That might not happen much before Christmas, and with the Blaugrana struggling, Xavi has been keen to use the best players available to him. Given how short Barcelona’s squad already is, they would have to seek out a replacement were Alonso to leave this winter too.