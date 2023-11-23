Barcelona star planning to take fight to Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham in race for Pichichi award

Jude Bellingham has made a sensational start to life at Real Madrid. The Englishman has netted 13 goals this season following his move from Borussia Dortmund during the summer, 10 of which have come in La Liga.

Bellingham’s 10 goals means that he leads the race for the Pichichi award. He is two ahead of Gerard Moreno and Antoine Griezmann (both 8) and three clear of Robert Lewandowski (7), who won the award last season in his own first season in Spanish football.

Despite Bellingham’s impressive start, Lewandowski told Marca that he is backing himself to overthrown the Real Madrid star to take home his second consecutive Pichichi award.

“The season is long. He (Bellingham) is a very good player. Nowadays it’s not easy to score a lot of goals in LaLiga, because many teams play with a defensive and physical style.

“However, we are Barcelona. We don’t just want to win, we want to score a lot of goals.”

Lewandowski will hope that he can inspire Barcelona over the next few weeks following a disappointing run of form, starting with Saturday’s trip to Rayo Vallecano.