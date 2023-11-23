Barcelona President Joan Laporta ‘delegates’ task of finding Gavi replacement in the transfer market

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has remained coy on the prospect of bringing in a January signing in order to compensate for the absence of Gavi, following the 19-year-old’s anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The Blaugrana have permission from La Liga to sign a replacement for Gavi until the end of the season, spending up to 80% of the value of Gavi’s wages on that replacement. Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has been mentioned as a potential alternative, as has the idea of bringing in Vitor Roque, who has agreed to join them next summer.

Sporting Director Deco claimed it was ‘impossible’ to find a replacement for Gavi on the transfer market, although there is the potential for the Blaugrana to bring in a different profile. At the Marca awards gala, Laporta said he would not be getting involved in the matter.

“It’s an unfortunate injury. The first thing is for him to focus on recovery. He has a lot of present and a lot of future. We delegate to our Director of Football. Deco and the coach then elevate the matter to us. In principle, we think we have a very competitive squad.”

This is not always the case, and in the past Laporta has taken a personal interest in making deals, which suggests that he has no strong feelings on the matter. Deco has been playing his cards close to his chest on a number of fronts lately, while the reports are that Xavi is keen to bring forward a deal for Roque.