Antoine Griezmann set for Atletico Madrid positional charge against Mallorca

Antoine Griezmann is undoubtedly Atletico Madrid’s talisman, and he has shown himself to not only be effective when playing in attack, but also in a deeper role. The 32-year-old typically plays in midfield for France, and he has operated there already this season for Los Rojiblancos.

That was against Celtic in the Champions League, when Griezmann scored twice in a 6-0 win. As per MD, he is set to reprise that role when Atleti host Mallorca at the Civitas Metropolitano on Saturday evening, with Diego Simeone planning changes following the conclusion of the international break.

With Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo De Paul and Jose Maria Gimenez having all just returned from South America, all three are expected to be rested against Mallorca, with Marcos Llorente at right wing-back, Cesar Azpilicueta, Axel Witsel and Mario Hermoso playing in central defence, and Pablo Barrios in midfield, partnering Koke Resurreccion and Griezmann. Samuel Lino is also expected to make his first start since returning from knee injury picked up against Celta Vigo last month, while Angel Correa will partner Alvaro Morata in attack.

It is testament to the strength of the Atletico Madrid squad that Simeone can make so many changes without diminishing the quality of the starting line-up. Undoubtedly, it makes them La Liga title contenders this season.

Image via THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images