Spain make headline appointment appointment of former Barcelona guru to Sporting Director role

Spain have made a headline signing as Sporting Director, bringing in the highly coveted Markel Zubizarreta, as per Relevo.

Son of former legendary goalkeeper Andoni Zubizarreta, who also occupied the same role at the men’s team in Barcelona, Markel was until this summer employed as Barcelona’s Sporting Director for the Femeni side.

Zubizarreta joined the club in 2015, when his father left incidentally, and proceeded to construct a dynasty in Catalonia, building the current Blaugrana team which has dominated European football over the past years.

He replaces Jorge Vilda, who was occupying two jobs at the same time, formerly being coach as well. Zubizarreta will likely be a popular appointment. Apart from his almost flawless track record over the pas eight years, Zubizarreta will be familiar to many of the Spain squad that hail from the Blaugrana ranks. Many of those who were previously on strike have in the past demanded a more professional structure, one at least reminiscent of what they receive at club level, and Zubizarreta will hope to bring up the standards that have caused so much frustration for La Roja.