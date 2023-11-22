Sevilla pursuing Nigerian Barcelona target available on a free next summer

Barcelona have made a concerted effort to recruit the best free agents available over the past three years, as their finances bite hard. However they may face competition from one of their La Liga rivals for one of their 2024 summer options.

It was reported several months ago that Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi could be an option for Barcelona to come in and play ahead of the defence on a free next summer, as his contract expires. With over 50 caps for Nigeria, and the title of once being one of the most effective ball-winning players in the Premier League, it was thought the Blaugrana may attempt to poach him.

Yet MD now say that Victor Orta’s Sevilla are now weighing up a move for the 26-year-old. Los Nervionenses have been trying to rebuild their midfield for some time, and already have Leicester’s Boubakary Soumare on loan this season.

It is true that the trail has gone quiet on Ndidi, but if Barcelona have space in their salary limit, they may consider taking a risk on Ndidi as they did with Franck Kessie – a player who in theory does not fit their style, but has sell-on value. For Sevilla, they would no doubt be keen to have Ndidi as a starter, but coming from Premier League wages, Orta would likely have to convince him to take a major wage cut.