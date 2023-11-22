Sevilla

Sergio Ramos joins Sevilla captaincy group after returning to club following 18-year absence

Back in September, Sergio Ramos re-joined boyhood club Sevilla, having been a free agent since leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season. The 37-year-old left Los Nervionenses in 2005 to join Real Madrid, which was a move that infuriated the Andalusian club’s supporters then, although he has been welcomed back now.

Since arriving back at Sevilla, Ramos has been a regular starter, firstly under Jose Luis Mendilibar and then new manager Diego Alonso. He has established himself as an important player and a leader, and now the club has recognised that.

On Wednesday, Sevilla announced their captain’s group for the 2023-24 season. Jesus Navas, Ivan Rakitic and Fernando Reges retained their places, with Ramos being the fourth member of the quartet.

Sevilla’s statement suggests that Ramos will be third captain, behind Navas and Rakitic. There’s no doubt that Sevilla have a raft of experience in this group, and their playing squad as a whole, and it will be required in the coming weeks as they look to break out on their poor run of form.

