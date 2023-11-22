Sergio Ramos joins Sevilla captaincy group after returning to club following 18-year absence

Back in September, Sergio Ramos re-joined boyhood club Sevilla, having been a free agent since leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season. The 37-year-old left Los Nervionenses in 2005 to join Real Madrid, which was a move that infuriated the Andalusian club’s supporters then, although he has been welcomed back now.

Since arriving back at Sevilla, Ramos has been a regular starter, firstly under Jose Luis Mendilibar and then new manager Diego Alonso. He has established himself as an important player and a leader, and now the club has recognised that.

On Wednesday, Sevilla announced their captain’s group for the 2023-24 season. Jesus Navas, Ivan Rakitic and Fernando Reges retained their places, with Ramos being the fourth member of the quartet.

📸 Fotografía oficial de los capitanes del #SevillaFC 23/24. 😍#WeareSevilla — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) November 22, 2023

Sevilla’s statement suggests that Ramos will be third captain, behind Navas and Rakitic. There’s no doubt that Sevilla have a raft of experience in this group, and their playing squad as a whole, and it will be required in the coming weeks as they look to break out on their poor run of form.