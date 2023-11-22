Real Madrid will not offer Carlo Ancelotti new contract before end of the season

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has avoided answering questions on his future in recent months, but as the end of his contract grows near, the situation looks far from simple.

According to the latest from MD, Real Madrid value the work that Ancelotti has done over the past two seasons, and in particular the fact that he has made no complaints about the major holes in the squad he has been given at times. After losing what was then the reigning Ballon d’Or in Karim Benzema, the only forward signed was Joselu Mato.

Nevertheless, they will not offer Ancelotti a new deal until the end of the season, come what may. They are considering offering the Italian a new two-year contract, which Ancelotti would be interested in signing as per the report, but is aware that should he finish either this season or next without trophies, the likelihood is that he would receive the sack.

The complicating element is that Brazil are courting Ancelotti, and want a commitment as soon as possible, as they try to build towards the 2026 World Cup. Reports in Brazil say that Ancelotti has already made that commitment, while Los Blancos have reportedly contacted at least one manager regarding the job for next summer. It could be a case of who blinks first.