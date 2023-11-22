Real Madrid offered chance to sign French star also linked with Manchester United and Liverpool

There is a good chance that Real Madrid enter the market over the next 12 months to sign a new midfielder. Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga are both ruled out until mid-January with injuries, which could mean that a signing could be made during the winter.

If not, then Los Blancos may sign one next summer, with both Luka Modric and Toni Kroos seeing their contracts expire at the end of the season. The former will almost certainly leave after losing his starting spot in recent months, while Kroos has been linked with the Premier League of late.

If Real Madrid do decide to go for a midfielder, an option for them could be Khephren Thuram. The French international is very highly-rated across Europe, and has been attracting interest from clubs such as Manchester United and Liverpool.

Khephren is the son of former Barcelona and Juventus defender Lilian Thuram, and the 51-year-old’s agent, Oscar Damiani, has revealed that he has offered the Nice midfielder to Los Blancos, as per MD.

“Khephren would be a better fit at Real Madrid. I have already recommended him to Carlo Ancelotti.”

Thuram would be an attractive option for Real Madrid. He can play as a defensive midfielder or further forward, and would be an excellent successor for Modric or Kroos. Now, it remains to be seen whether they act on Damiani’s advice.