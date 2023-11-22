Real Madrid make their move to sign 16-year-old Brazilian sensation also wanted by Barcelona

Barcelona have been keeping tabs on Estevao Willian for some time now. The 16-year-old, who is currently lighting things up at the U17 World Cup in Indonesia, is being tipped to be the next breakthrough Brazil star, following in the footsteps of the likes of Vitor Roque and Endrick Felipe.

Estevao, who is nicknamed “Messinho” due to having a similar playstyle to Lionel Messi, is a self-admitted Barcelona fan, which could give the Catalans an edge in the race to sign him from Palmeiras. However, MD say that Real Madrid are also interested in signing Estevao, who is a current teammate of future Los Blancos star Endrick.

The report states that Real Madrid contacted Palmeiras on Tuesday to find out the situation surrounding Estevao, who has a €60m release clause. In addition, a representation company close to Real Madrid, who have dealt with Vinicius Junior in the past, have also offered to act as an intermediary with the teenager.

Alongside Barcelona and Real Madrid, the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly keeping tabs on Estevao, who is not able to join any club in Europe until 2025. For now, the race to sign him remains wide open, although the Catalans do have an advantage.