Real Betis want to sign Atletico Madrid outcast in January as replacement of AC Milan-bound star

Juan Miranda will almost certainly leave Real Betis during the winter transfer window. The former Barcelona defender is out of contract at the end of the season, and Los Verdiblancos look set to cash in now so as not to lose him for nothing next summer.

The expectation is that Miranda will head to Italy to join AC Milan. The Rossoneri have been pushing to sign the 23-year-old for the last few months, and they should be able to sign him on a cut-price deal.

With Miranda leaving and Abner Vinicius having not lived up to expectations since arriving last January, Betis are expected to sign another left-back. Estadio Deportivo say that their primary target is Javi Galan, who is out of favour at Atletico Madrid despite having only joined from Celta Vigo during the summer.

Galan is behind Samuel Lino and Rodrigo Riquelme in the pecking order at Atleti, and Reinildo Mandava is expected to leapfrog him too when he returns from injury. Despite this, Los Colchoneros would prefer to retain the services of the 28-year-old, as he is one of just two natural left-backs in their squad (Reinildo being the other).

It remains to be seen what becomes of Galan’s situation at Atletico Madrid. He won’t be happy with barely playing, and if the opportunity to join Real Betis arises, it could be one that he pushes for.

