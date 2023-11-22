La Liga President Javier Tebas resigns in electoral move

La Liga President Javier Tebas has presented his resignation, with Vice-Presidents Quico Catalan and Miguel Angel Gil Marin assuming temporary control until a new president is found.

They will set up an electoral commission in order to find that new president, which will consist of three La Liga clubs and two Segunda clubs to ensure the process is conducted above board. Relevo say that it is a matter of bureaucracy rather than leadership change. His current mandate is due to end on the 26th of December, and Tebas was keen to hold the elections swiftly, where as it would have been drawn out over a number of holidays around the Christmas period had he held off.

This will allow the vote to go ahead without delays before 2024, but as things stand, Tebas is likely to retain power. Currently he has no opponents, and will claim the presidency again if he stands unopposed, as was the case in 2019. Tebas has been at the helm for the past decade, and if he does win, it would mean another four years in his position.